Joshua Bassett Drops “Only A Matter Of Time”

Joshua Bassett is having an interesting 2021. As the subject matter of Olivia Rodrigo’s number one hit “drivers license,” the 20-year-old suddenly has a much higher profile. He used that to share his side of the story on “Lie Lie Lie” and now rolls out “Only A Matter Of Time” as the second single from his upcoming self-titled debut EP (pre-order here). “Look me in the eyes, tell me you’re not lyin’ to me,” Joshua begins the song. “See through your disguise, you can’t keep on hidin’ from me.”

That takes us to the chorus. “But it’s only a matter of time, an eye for an eye — you’ll go blind,” the breakout star belts. “And when did you stop bein’ kind? You twisted your words like a knife.” What inspired the song? “I wrote [it] in the summer of 2020 in a moment in time where social media was bringing a lot of darkness to my life,” Joshua explains. “It was healing to put my phone down, turn off the noise and just write.” Watch the visual for “Only A Matter Of Time” below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!