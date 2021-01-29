PRETTYMUCH Rolls Out “Parking Spot” Video, Drops ‘Snackables’ EP
PRETTYMUCH is back! The rising boy band switched record labels last year, but wasted no time getting back in the studio. The quintet returned last week with a silky smooth bop called “Stars” and now follows it up with “Parking Spot.” A track that definitely has nothing to do with driving. “If I had the chance to prove me wrong, maybe then I’d try to forget it all,” they begin the song. “I guess it’s my way of saying you left unnoticed, now I have to decide, chase you or focus.”
It looks like the guys choose the former option. “It wasn’t in the plans, what happened to second chances — is that all you got?” PRETTYMUCH sings on the catchy chorus. “‘Cause ever since you ran, you let it fall apart, I’ve been looking for you like a parking spot.” It’s not the most romantic metaphor, but they mean well. Both “Stars” and “Parking Spot” feature on the band’s new EP, Snackables, alongside a fan favorite called “Free.” Check out all their new music below.
“Parking Lot”:
“Stars”:
Stream PRETTYMUCH’s Snackables EP:
