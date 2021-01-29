Mariah Carey Releases Six ‘Emancipation’ Remix EPs

Mariah Carey surprised Lambs last week by recommencing her #MC30 celebrations (one year was not enough!) with the release of five, Charmbracelet-era remix EPs. Today, the pop icon turns her attention to The Emancipation Of Mimi. What has she found in the vaults? Dozens of remixes and a couple of bonus tracks that have been infuriatingly absent from streaming services. Yes, Mariah treats us to “It’s Like That,” “We Belong Together,” “Shake It Off,” “Don’t Forget About Us,” “Say Somethin'” and “Your Girl” remixes as well as the digital debut of “Sprung” and “Secret Love.”

“Memory lane of The Emancipation of Mimi is chock full o nostalgia for me in the best way,” the 19-time chart-topper introduced this week’s releases. “Thank you for sharing this time with me and for revisiting all these creative extensions of this body of work. Particularly loving the Desert Storm remix of ‘Don’t Forget About Us’ and the ‘Say Somethin”… remixes by David Morales! And definitely check out the two bonus tracks (that should have been on the album) ‘Sprung’ and ‘Secret Love’!!” Check them out below.

