Britney Spears Is Having Fun On IG, And She Hopes You Are, Too!

Britney Spears has spent the last year learning how to use modern technology. She has more than 27 million followers on Instagram, and if you are one of them, you’ve probably noticed her love of posting dance videos. These videos are usually fairly casual, and sometimes not very flattering.

As far as Britney Spears is concerned, the videos aren’t about her being perfect or promoting her own brand or new music. They’re about her having fun while adjusting perfectly imperfectly to the social media age.

In a recent post, she defended her recent misadventures with technology, “I’m trying to learn how to use technology in this technology driven generation …. but to be totally honest with you I can’t stand it!!! So … if my posts aren’t perfect … I’m doing this for fun !!!! If you think I should look like I’m on a magazine cover when I dance …. sorry ain’t happening!!!”

Fans were quick to assure Spears that they loved the new, more candid her, with one even writing, “We love less fake on IG. You’re on the right way.” Spears made the post following a video of her dancing to Billie Elish’s “I Love You.”