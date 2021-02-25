Post Malone Releases Hootie And The Blowfish Cover For Pokemon Day

Post Malone covering Hootie and the Blowfish’s iconic track “Only Wanna Be With You” in honor of the Pokemon Day Celebration is not something we had on our 2021 Bingo card. We knew that the superstar was going to kick off the franchise’s 25th anniversary, but we didn’t know just how big he would go!

It was announced early in 2021 that Post Malone would be honoring Pokemon with a virtual concert on February 27th to get the P25 celebration started. Not everyone was happy with the Hootie cover, though, with one Twitter user writing, “If Post Malone isn’t covering the PokéRap then what is the point?”

Here’s Post Malone’s cover so you can judge for yourself, and don’t forget to tune in on February 27th for the full virtual concert!

“Only Wanna Be With You” was released in 1994, and launched the Darius Rucker led band to stardom. One of the best-selling albums of all-time, it sold 10.5 million copies in its first year of release. By 2018, it was reported the album has sold 21 million album-equivalent units. Which version do you prefer?