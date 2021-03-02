Old School Meets New School? Eddie Murphy Says “NO” To Collaboration With Megan Thee Stallion

Between 1985 and 1993, funnyman and Oscar-nominated actor Eddie Murphy released three albums. His song “Party All The Time” even reached the number two spot on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart when it was first released, establishing him as a legitimate duel threat in the entertainment industry.

Nearly 30 years later, Murphy is revisiting another classic, with Coming 2 America releasing on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. Megan Thee Stallion, who broke out big in 2020 with her first studio album, Good News, was asked to contribute a track to the soundtrack.

Naturally, people now want to know whether Murphy would ever jump back into the music business to collaborate with the rapper. Being interviewed on The Tamron Hall Show, Murphy was asked the question and responded bluntly:

“Megan Thee Stallion? I’m 59, I can’t be doing nothing with no Megan Thee Stallion. You know how crazy I would look doing something with Megan Thee Stallion? I’m gonna be 60 in April. I can’t be having Megan Thee Stallion doing her stuff and I’m standing next to her.”

Murphy also admitted that he still dabbles with music on the side, but has no plans to release anything publicly.