Adam Levine Says Bands Are A “Dying Breed” In Candid New Interview

Maroon 5 lead singer and The Voice host Adam Levine misses the days when people cared about bands. In a candid interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music, the performer lamented bands as a “dying breed” within the music industry.

The interview came on the heels of Maroon 5’s recently released collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. The sentiment from the band’s frontman, however, comes from a recent dive into old music video watching with his daughter:

“It’s funny how you go back and re-watch like these old videos, and listen to these old songs, and I’ve been playing her a lot of Avril Lavigne records. Like, dude, ‘I’m With You’ is like — it’s, yeah, that gives you tears.”

Levine then added, “…when the first Maroon 5 album came out there were still other bands… There’s no bands anymore, and I feel like they’re a dying breed. And so I kind of, in a weird way, as far as … I mean, there still are plenty of bands, and maybe they’re not in the limelight quite as much, or in the pop limelight, but I wish there could be more of those around.”

The candid comments didn’t sit well with Garbage, the long-running band fronted by Shirley Manson, who wrote on Twitter, “What are we Adam Levine? CATS?!?!?”