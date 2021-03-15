A Complete List Of 2021 Grammy Winners (And The Women Who Set New Records)

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were hosted on Sunday night in Los Angeles with host Trevor Noah handing out statues from the Los Angeles Convention Center. As COVID-19 has raged on for more than a year now, the awards show featured a common theme with a limited live audience that featured musical performers and nominees.

Among the night’s performers were Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, and Harry Styles.

The 63rd Grammy’s, which saw Beyoncé leading the field with nine nominations, ended with Bey breaking the record for the most Grammy wins of all-time by a singer (male and female) with 28 statues now to her name. Taylor Swift also set a record by becoming the first woman to win the album of the year three times.

Some of the awards, such as Billie Eilish’s win for record of the year (that’s two years in a row), didn’t come as much of a surprise, while Kanye West winning for Best Contemporary Christian Album added to the night’s list of surprising wins.

Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, and Taylor Swift started the night with six nominations and they all claimed at least one award.

While Billie Eilish won the top four prizes during last year’s Grammy Awards, this year marked the first time that four separate female performers took home the show’s top prizes which include album of the year, the song of the year, the record of the year, and best new artist.

The night’s historic winning streak for women wasn’t lost on Dua Lipa who said backstage: “I feel like there’s been a lot of female empowerment and lots of women winning awards tonight. And so it’s been absolutely amazing to just be alongside all that, to feel that energy.” Lipa took home the award for the best pop vocal album.

Here’s a full list of the night’s 2021 Grammy award winners.

Record of the Year: “Everything I Wanted” by Billie Eilish.

Album of the Year: “Folklore” by Taylor Swift.

Song of the Year: “I Can’t Breathe” by H.E.R.

Best New Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Solo Performance: “Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo / Group Performance: “Rain on Me” by Lady Gaga and Arianna Grande

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: “American Standard” by James Taylor

Best Pop Vocal Album: “Future Nostalgia” by Dua Lipa

Best Dance Recording: “10%” by Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis

Best Dance/Electronic Album: “Bubba” by Kaytranada

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: “Live at the Royal Albert Hall” by Snarky Puppy

Best Rock Performance: “Shameika” by Fiona Apple

Best Metal Performance: “Bum-Rush” by Body Count

Best Rock Song: “Stay High” by Brittany Howard

Best Rock Album: “The New Abnormal” by The Strokes

Best Alternative Music Album: “Fetch the Bolt Cutters” by Fiona Apple

Best R&B Performance: “Black Parade” by Beyoncé

Best Traditional R&B Performance: “Anything for You” by Ledisi

Best R&B Song: “Better Than I Imagined” by Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Progressive R&B Album: “It Is What It Is” by Thundercat

Best R&B Album: “Bigger Love” by John Legend

Best Rap Performance: “Savage” by Megan thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Best Melodic Rap Performance: “Lockdown” by Anderson .Paak

Best Rap Song: “Savage” by Megan thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Best Rap Album: “King’s Disease” by Nas

Best Country Solo Performance: “When My Amy Prays” by Vince Gill

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: “10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

Best Country Song: “Crowded Table” by The Highwomen

Best Country Album: “Wildcard” by Miranda Lambert

Best New Age Album: “More Guitar Stories” by Jim “Kimo” West

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: “All Blues” by Chick Corea, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album: “Secrets are the Best Stories” by Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: “Trilogy 2” by Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: “Data Lords” by Maria Schneider Orchestra

Best Latin Jazz Album: “Four Questions” by Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Best Gospel Performance/Song: “Movin’ On” by Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: “There Was Jesus” by Zach Williams & Dolly Parton

Best Gospel Album: “Gospel According to PJ” by PJ Morton

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: “Jesus is King” by Kanye West

Best Roots Gospel Album: “Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album)” by Fisk Jubilee Singers

Best Latin Pop Album or Urban Album: “YHLQMDLG” by Bad Bunny

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: “La Conquista del Espacio” by Fito Paez

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): “Un Canto por México, Vol. 1” by Natalia Lafourcade

Best Tropical Latin Album: “40” by Grupo Niche

Best American Roots Performance: “I Remember Everything” by John Prine

Best American Roots Song: “I Remember Everything” by John Prine

Best Americana Album: “World on the Ground” by Sarah Jarosz

Best Bluegrass Album: “Home” by Billy Strings

Best Traditional Blues Album: “Rawer than Raw” by Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album: “Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?” by Fantastic Negrito

Best Folk Album: “All the Good Times” by Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Best Regional Roots Music Album: “Atmosphere” by New Orleans Nightcrawlers

Best Reggae Album: “Got to Be Tough” by Toots & The Maytals

Best Global Music Album: “Twice as Tall” by Burna Boy

Best Children’s Album: “All the Ladies” by Joanie Leeds

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling): “Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth” by Rachel Maddow

Best Comedy Album: “Black Mitzvah” by Tiffany Haddish

Best Musical Theater Album: Jagged Little Pill

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: “Joker” by Hildur Guðnadóttir

Best Song Written for Visual Media: “No Time to Die” (from No Time to Die) by Billie Eilish

Best Instrumental Composition: “Sputnik” by Maria Schneider

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: “Donna Lee” by John Beasley

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: “He Won’t Hold You” by Jacob Collier featuring Rapsody

Best Recording Package: “Vols. 11 & 12” by Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Desert Sessions)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: “Ode to Joy” by Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy, art directors (Wilco)

Best Album Notes: “Dead Man’s Pop” by Bob Mehr, album notes writer (The Replacements)

Best Historical Album: “It’s Such A Good Feeling: The Best Of Mister Rogers” by Mister Rogers

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: “Hyperspace” by Drew Brown, Andrew Coleman, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, Jaycen Joshua, Beck Hansen & Mike Larson, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Beck)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Andrew Watt

Best Remixed Recording: “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” by Imanbek Zeikenov, remixer (SAINt JHN)

Best Engineered Album, Classical: Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar'” by David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

Producer of the Year, Classical: David Frost

Best Orchestral Performance: “Ives: Complete Symphonies” by Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Best Opera Recording: “Gershwin: Porgy and Bess” by David Robertson, conductor; Angel Blue & Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Best Choral Performance: “Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua” by JoAnn Falletta, conductor; James K. Bass & Adam Luebke, chorus masters (James K. Bass, J’Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: “Contemporary Voices” by Pacifica Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo: “Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra” by Richard O’Neill; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: “Smyth: The Prison” by Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra)

Best Classical Compendium: “Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke” by Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer

Best Contemporary Classical Composition: “Rouse: Symphony No. 5” by Christopher Rouse, composer (Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

Best Music Video: “Brown Skin Girl” by Beyoncé, Saint Jhn & Wizkid Featuring Blue Ivy Carter

Best Music Film: “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” by Linda Ronstadt