Post Malone Covers Country Classic With Surprising Twang For Charity

Known for his rapping skills, the last thing we expected to see Post Malone do was go country. That’s exactly what happened on Sunday, March 21st, though, as the star joined a lineup of performers for Matthew McConaughey’s “We’re Texas” live streaming fundraiser event.

During the two-hour-plus event, McConaughey asked viewers to donate to Texans facing hardships after a cold weather disaster wreaked havoc on the state in February. His hope was to have musicians bring to life, “songs, stories, and traditions that define the DNA” of Texas.

Post Malone performed two covers. The first was a stunning version of “I’m Gonna Misser Her” which saw him accompanied by Dwight Yoakam’s band. Near the end of the event, he came back to perform his version of “You Can Have the Crown” by Sturgill Simpson.

Post Malone was the last person we expected to be able to rock a cowboy hat and nail that Country twang. Maybe he should release a Country album of his own! What do you think?