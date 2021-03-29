Noel Gallagher Wishes He Could Go Back In Time

In 2009, Oasis was set to perform a massive show in Paris when brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher got into an explosive site backstage. Already feuding, the fight proved to be the final nail in the coffin for the English rockers, and they broke up.

Noel Gallagher now wishes that he could go back in time and play the show, but not for the reasons you might think. Speaking to Daily Star, Gallagher revealed:

“Sometimes I think: ‘I wish I had the memory of that gig.’ That would have been the way to go out. But it had to happen.” He also admits the fight between him and his brother likely would have leaked onto the stage, “maybe not the physical fighting but the verbals between us. It would have been a mad gig.”

Oasis originally formed in 1991, found success right away and were even labeled by some as the next Beatles. By 2009, the brothers were barely on speaking terms (aside from the fighting). In 2011, Noel Gallagher made his solo debut with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.