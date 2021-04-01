Olivia Rodrigo Is Experiencing “Deja Vu”

After taking the world by storm with her debut single “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo is back with “Deja Vu.” The rising pop superstar released the new song and music video today, and early buzz already has it pegged as the song of the summer.

Rodrigo revealed in an interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music that she wrote the song one month after writing “Drivers License.” She added:

“The concept of déjà vu has always fascinated me and I thought it would be cool to use it in a song around the complex feelings after a relationship ends.”

Production on the song started last fall, when Rodrigo began, “creating the different melodies and sonic textures that you hear throughout.” The resulting track is one the best we’ve heard this year. After the surprise release today, it’s clear this year in music belongs to Olivia Rodrigo.