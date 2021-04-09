The world lost one of the most influential musical artists of all time when Prince passed away on April 21, 2016. Almost five years after his death, his estate announced that they would posthumously be releasing an album of his work. Titled Welcome 2 America, the tracks were recorded by Prince in 2010. The album will be available for streaming beginning July 30th, but you can listen to the title track for Welcome 2 America now on YouTube.

It comes as no surprise to his fans that there is more music to hear from the artist. He was known for creating and recording an incredible number of tracks during his lifetime. Prince released 39 albums and wrote between an estimated 500 and 1,000 songs.

When he passed away, his estate took possession of the vault in his home, where they reportedly found dozens of recorded albums, over 50 music videos, and more that Prince never released.

Welcome 2 America drops July 30, 2021.