Did Hayley Williams Just Confirm A New Paramore Album?

After an Instagram exchange between Hayley Williams and drummer Zac Farro came out on Tuesday, fans are convinced a sixth Paramore album is finally on the way. The messages were shared on social media just a few months after Williams said it might be time to get the band back together.

On February 14, Williams wrote, “I’m not planning on another solo album. and I’m not sure if they’d be great for Paramore. I’m ready for the next Paramore album. let’s go.”

Then, on April 20th, she shared her chat with Farro, which began with the innocent enough comment, “We! are! getting oooooold!” That was followed by, “I know,” which was accompanied with “Paramore 6.”

Paramore has released five albums, leading fans to believe that means a sixth is on the way. What do you think?