Family Affair: Dave Grohl Rocks With Daughter Violet For X’s Cover!

Foo Fighters frontman and rock and roll legend Dave Grohl is ready to pass that torch onto the next generation. On Friday, Grohl released a cover of X’s “Nausea” that featured Violet Grohl, his daughter, on vocals. The results show that music runs in the family bloodline.

For anyone unfamiliar with X, the punk icons from Los Angeles released their debut album in 1980. “Nausea” appeared on that album, and now, 40 years later, will be featured in Dave Grohl’s touring documentary What Drives Us.

Of course, there is more to this family connection than just Dave and his daughter. While Grohl was on tour with Nirvana in 1992, his grandmother told him that he was possibly related to DJ Bonebrake, the drummer for X. Oddly enough, “Bonebrake” is not a stage name, but a reworking of the maiden name “Beinbrech.”

Violet has previously gone on tour with the Foo Fighters and sung on stage with her dad, but this is one of the first times her voice has been front and center. Is she the new female voice of punk rock?