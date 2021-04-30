Twenty One Pilots Aren’t Slowing Down With Release Of “Choker”

On May 21st, Twenty One Pilots are set to release Scaled and Icy, the follow-up album to their highly successful Trenches. The new album, like so many others coming out this year, was the unique product of the pandemic.

Tyler Joseph produced the majority of the album while stuck in isolation in 2020, while his bandmate engineered drum tracks from across the country. Despite the limitations to recording, the music hasn’t suffered.

If new track “Choker” is any indication, the time apart has just made Twenty One Pilots stronger musicians. The track dives into themes of insecurity, and showcases the over-arching emotions that can be expected on the album of, “anxiety, loneliness, boredom, and doubt.”

Check out the video for “Choker” below and tune back in on May 21st when Scaled and Icy is released in full!