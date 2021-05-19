Willow Smith Found Musical Inspiration In Michael Cera

Even though Willow Smith has been turning out hit songs since she was 10-years-old, the daughter of Will Smith never felt like a real musician until she learned how to play an instrument. And around the same time she picked up an instrument, she also watched Scott Pilgrim.

Making the rounds while promoting her upcoming album, Smith stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and talked about how Michael Cera inspired her:

“I knew I needed to play an instrument to really call myself and a musician, and really wanted to do that. It was around the time that I found out that Michael Cera had made music. I think that was the breaking point.”

Willow also performed her single, “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l,” after the pre-taped interview aired. The pop-punk track features Travis Barker on drums. Watch the performance below and let us know how excited you are about Willow’s change in musical direction!