Bleachers Bring The Heat To Fallon To Debut New Track

Fresh off winning a ton of awards with Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff has plans to make waves of his own with Bleachers. The “I Wanna Get Better” hitmaker has a new album coming out with his band, and earlier this week, debuted his new track “How Dare You Want More.”

The song is the second single to debut from the Bleachers’ upcoming album Take The Sadness out of Saturday Night. Speaking with Fallon, Antonoff explained the meaning of the album’s first single, “‘Stop Making This Hurt’ is what you get when we are not allowed to go play for our people.”

The singer/songwriter then revealed that he broke the law while collaborating with Bruce Springsteen. The pair worked on a track together in 2020, and in the music video are seen driving classic cars. The only issue is that Anotonoff’s license was expired at the time!

Are you ready for the new Bleachers’ album? What do you think about the new track?