Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” Is Pushing The Star In New Directions

It’s been four years since Ed Sheeran released his last single. In that time, the star has stayed mostly quiet. Some have even described his lack of public appearances between new tracks as him being “off the grid.”

On June 11th, he found his way back onto the grid, posting a tease on Instagram of him with vampire teeth and sharp black fingernails. The image, and short teaser video, introduced his fans to the title of his next single “Bad Habits.”

In a statement announcing the new track, Sheeran wrote:

“I’ve been working away in the studio over recent months and I can’t wait for you to hear ‘Bad Habits.’ I always aim to push myself and my music in new directions and hopefully you’ll hear that on the new single. Feels great to be back!”

Feels great to have you back, Ed!