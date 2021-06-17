Diana Ross Returns With First New Album In 15 Years!

The last time Diana Ross released an album was 15 years ago. And the last time she released one of entirely original material was 22 years. After such a long wait, we couldn’t be more excited to let you know that Ross has announced she has a new album coming out later this year.

In a statement announcing Thank You, Ross said:

“This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love. I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time. I dedicate this songbook of love to all of you, the listeners. As you hear my voice you hear my heart.”

The new album sees Diana Ross collaborate with modern music stars including Jack Antonoff of Bleachers and Tayla Parx.

Listen to Ross’ new song below and let us know how excited you are for her new album to come out!