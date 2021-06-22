Justice Carradine’s “Okay” Is A Song You Won’t Want To Miss

If you haven’t heard of Justice Carradine yet, you’ve been doing yourself a disservice. Starting out in his teens, the young singer/songwriter built a passionate social media following with covers before writing and releasing his own original material.

Carradine’s most recent track, “Okay,” was released with a music video in May, and you can add Idolator to the list of outlets praising the raw emotion of the track. The introspective song gives listeners a look into his mental health struggles in his teens.

About the effect he ultimately hopes his music will have on people, Carradine says, “I feel like music is healing. When you listen to me, I hope you feel okay. We all go through things. I’ve felt alone many times, and I want to let everyone know they have someone who can relate. Music showed me it’s okay to be vulnerable with myself and others. I’m here for you.”

Check out the music video for “Okay” below and feel free to fall in love with Justice Carradine the same way I have!