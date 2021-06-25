New Music Friday: Bastille Are Back In Top Form With “Distorted Light Beam”

Bastille are reaching new sonic heights with their with the release of their stunning track “Distorted Light Beam.” The sure-to-be anthem also serves as the title track for the band’s upcoming album, one that is now on my most anticipated list.

A soundtrack to the future that needs to be heard to be believed, Bastille frontman Dan Smith says:

“For us, ‘Distorted Light Beam’ soundtracks dancing through some twisted, euphoric, futuristic club space. It’s a song about limitless possibilities—which isn’t something any of us actually have in real life right now, so it’s been fun to explore that idea while experimenting with new sounds in our music.”

Of course, “Distorted Light Beam” isn’t the first time the band has stepped into experiential territory with their sound. The release of Doom Days in 2019 concluded a trilogy of sound experimentation as Bastille tested the limits of what they could be.

With one era of Bastille over, a new era begins. Check out the trippy new music video for “Distorted Light Beam” below and make sure to let us know what you think!