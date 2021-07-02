Imagine Dragons Set To Break Your Heat With New Song “Wrecked”

There’s a new Imagine Dragons album on the way, and with the impending release comes “wrecked,” a heart-wrenching new single about grief and loss. The track is the third to be released from Mercury – Act 1, the rock band’s fifth full-length album.

Dan Reynolds, the lead singer and songwriter for the band, wrote the song after his sister-in-law lost her battle with cancer. Music was his way of exploring and working through his grief:

“She was the brightest light… This song was my way of dealing with it all, as music has always been my refuge… I can only hope that she hears it somewhere in a place where she is healed and no longer in pain. This song is my wish for an eternity with those that I love.”

Listen to the track below and make sure to check out Mercury – Act 1 when it’s released on September 3rd!