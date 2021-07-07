Jennifer Lopez Is Moving On With Her Life With “Cambia El Paso”

It’s been a rough year for Jennifer Lopez. After ending her engagement with Alex Rodriguez after months of media speculation, she’s moving on with her new single “Cambia El Paso.” Can anything stop her?

The title of the track translates to “change the step” in English, which it can be argued she’s doing after rekindling her romance with Ben Affleck. That’s right, Bennifer 2.0 is upon on, and hopefully this time it won’t end with one of the worst movies ever being made.

Speaking with Apple Music, Lopez revealed that despite how the year started, she’s happy with her life right now:

“I’m super happy. I know people are always wondering. How are you? What’s going on? Are you OK? This is it. I’ve never been better… I love all the love that’s coming my way right now and all of the, the good wishes. And I just want everybody to know that it’s the best time. It’s the best time of my life.”

As she continues to change her step, Lopez doesn’t mind looking for inspiration from her past. The new single she says reminds her of “Dance Again” from 2012. Take a listen to her new track below and let us know what you think!