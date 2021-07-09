Olivia Rodrigo Officially Adds Taylor Swift As A Co-Writer On “Deja Vu”

Olivia Rodrigo hasn’t been shy about sharing her love for Taylor Swift, even admitting that the bridge in her hit track “Deja Vu” was inspired by Swift. As of today, it’s officially more than inspiration, as Swift, Jack Antonoff, and St. Vincent have officially been added as co-writers of the chart-topping track.

Of course, this isn’t Antonoff’s first writing credit with Rodrigo. He also helped her pen “1 Steps Forward, 3 Steps Back” for her debut album Sour.

At this point, we don’t know what prompted Rodrigo to update the songwriting credits on “Deja Vu.” While she admitted Swift’s “Cruel Summer” was a major inspiration for the track, she never admitted to sampling the song or otherwise using parts of it for her own purposes.

Listen to “Deja Vu” and “Cruel Summer” below and let us know what you think might have prompted the change!