Shakira Shakes Things Up With New Single “Don’t Wait Up”

Three days ago, Latin sensation Shakira teased fans and music lovers with a 30-second clip of a new song. Today, she dropped the full single, a house track called “Don’t Wait Up.” It is her first all-English song since she recorded “When a Woman” and “What We Said” were released four years ago.

About releasing her first English language song since 2017, Shakira told Zane Lowe of Apple Music, “I have to say, I’m very nervous because it’s my first English song in a long time because I’ve been focusing on Spanish songs only lately, but this song came about and I’m like, yeah, it’s time.”

“Don’t Wait Up” starts slow being quickly speeding up and introducing listeners to an incredibly infectious and catchy chorus.

Listen to the new track below and let us know what you think!