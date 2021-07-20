Coldplay Set Release Date For “Music Of The Spheres”

On October 15, Coldplay will release its next album, Music of the Spheres. Produced by Max Martin, it will be the band’s ninth studio album. The first single from the record, “Higher Power” was released in May to the delight of fans worldwide.

Coldplay’s previous album, Everyday Life, debuted at number seven on the Billboard 200 album chart. It was noted by critics for being more experimental than their previous work and was promoted with four singles.

Music of the Spheres instantly becomes one of the most anticipated albums of 2021, and the two-year gap is the band’s quickest turnaround since A Rush of Blood to the Head came out two years after Parachutes.

Watch the video for “Higher Power” below and make sure to check out Music of the Spheres when it comes out on October 15.