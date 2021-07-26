Ed Sheeran Nearly Retired After Becoming A Father

Becoming a parent changes a person forever, and when Ed Sheeran became a father at 28-years-old, the change nearly left his fans devastated. He had just wrapped a tour that earned $776 million in receipts and was in a position where he had achieved just about everything he could have ever wanted.

Being interviewed on SiriusXM Hits 1, Sheeran revealed that he was on stage in 2019 in Ipswich and thought to himself, “I’m 28 and, like, I don’t know what to do now.”

Then Lyra was born, and he decided, “… this is me I’m just gonna be a dad. I’m not gonna play music anymore.”

Thankfully Sheeran had a change of heart, realizing he’d rather see his child grow up watching her parents work, and see them enjoying their jobs. Check out the interview below to learn more!