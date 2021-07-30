Silk Sonic Wants You To Groove With “Skate”

Silk Sonic has finally released its second single, and it was worth the wait. The duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have delivered another dose of ’70s nostalgia with “Skate,” the perfect follow-up to their chart-topping “Leave The Door Open.”

After releasing their first single, Silk Sonic performed on several awards shows and specials and were nominated for three BET awards. They’ve even teased a full album, An Evening with Silk Sonic could be coming at any moment.

Until that album drops, though, we’ll have to take what we can get and “Skate” delivers. A funky and smooth tune, you’ll have it on repeat on your Spotify all day long. Check out the new track below and, as always, make sure to let us know what you think!