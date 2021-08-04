Blink 182 Reveal $20 Million Music Video That Never Happened

Tom DeLonge left Blink 182 in 2015 after forming the band with Mark Hoppus in 1992. The split seemed brutal at the time – two friends having a falling out. DeLonge wanted to explore new sonic soundscapes, and formed Angels and Airwaves, while Hoppus carried on with Blink, adding Alkaline Trio singer Matt Skiba aboard.

After six years apart, the pair reunited on Hoppus’ Apple Music 1 show After School Radio, and they sounded like they never spent a day apart. During their conversation, Hoppus remembered a story about when DeLonge approached director M. Night Shyamalan in a restaurant to pitch him a music video idea:

“Within half an hour, we’re all sitting together and he’s coming up with ideas for a Blink video. And I mean, he did come up with a whole treatment and everything. It was going to cost, whatever it was, $20 million.”

The music video sadly never transpired as Shyamalan backed out once he realized it was unfeasible to make a $20 million music video. And now I wish he hadn’t.