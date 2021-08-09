The Weeknd Teases What’s Next On “Take My Breath”

On Friday, The Weeknd tweeted, “THE DAWN IS HERE!!” officially teasing his fans with the next chapter of his career. The tweet coincided with the release of his new single, “Take My Breath,” which should be featured on his next album (release date and title currently TBD).

The new single, while not drastically different from what came before it, does hit at the next evolution of the performer – perhaps in a darker path. Despite poppy disco sounds and fun influences, “Take My Breath” introduces listeners to a character whose lover is nearing the end of their rope.

“You’re way too young to end your life.” he sings before crooning in the chorus, “Take my breath away / And make it last forever, babe.”

As the saying goes, “it’s always darkest before the dawn,” so maybe hope is on the horizon for the characters in The Weeknd’s next era of storytelling. Listen to the new track below and let us know what you think!