Lizzo Gets Real About Body Positivity In Candid Interview

On Friday, Lizzo sat down for an interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music where she got candid about what it’s like to be a plus-sized sensation in the music industry and how she stays body positive amidst all the outside negativity:

“I feel like fat is the worst thing people can say about me at this point. This is the biggest insecurity. It’s like, ‘How dare a pop star be fat?’…I had to own that… other people who were put on that pedestal, or who become pop stars, probably have other insecurities or have other flaws, but they can hide it behind a veneer of being sexy and being marketable.”

To fight back against the hostility towards her body, Lizzo has made a point to show her fans that she loves herself, and it’s okay for them to love who are they are and what they look like, as well.

The interview came on the same day Lizzo and Cardi B released “Rumors,” a dream come true collaboration for the multi-Grammy Award winning rapper.