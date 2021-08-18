Silk Sonic Confirms 2022 Release For Debut Album

With two massive hits under their belts, Silk Sonic has finally confirmed what fans have been waiting to hear all year – a full-length debut album is on the way! Originally planned for a fall release, An Evening with Silk Sonic has now been confirmed for an early 2022 release.

While the delay might not make fans happy, it will ensure the record is as polished as possible when it comes out. The duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak told Rolling Stone that they would rather write more songs for the record, allowing each one to be appreciated.

Mars added that “We’re really in touch-up mode now… We’ve got the bones of most of the album, so it’s really about touching up parts that need a little more… grease.”

For Mars, it will be his first album since 2016, while .Paak last graced fans with music in 2019.