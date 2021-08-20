After 25 Years, You Can Finally Stream Aaliyah’s Second Album!

Originally released in 1996, One in a Million, the sophomore album from Aaliyah. It peaked at number 18 on the Billboard album charts and established the artists as one of the industry’s rising young stars.

In 2001, after releasing her third album, Aaliyah was tragically killed in a plane crash. When streaming later came to prominence, much of her catalog of songs, including One in a Million, were left off – until now.

Barry Hankerson, Aaliyah’s uncle and the founder of Blackground Records, is the man behind the new deal which will allow her music to finally be streamed. While all three albums will eventually be released, One in a Million is the first, and can be streamed on Spotify now!