Phoebe Bridgers Moves U.S. Shows Outdoors

As the world continues to turn with COVID-19, Phoebe Bridgers has become the most recent artist to announce changes to her upcoming tour. The artist will no longer play shows indoors, meaning some venues have changed.

One venue change that has already been announced is the move from Detroit’s Royal Oak Music Theatre to the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre.

Bridgers revealed the changes on Instagram, which included new health and safety protocols. If you plan to go to one of her upcoming shows, be prepared to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result.

Bridgers kicks off her United States tour on September 3 at the Chesterfield Amphitheater in St. Louis. On September 10, she will perform at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago, Illinois. Tickets for all of her upcoming shows are on sale now!