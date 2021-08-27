Selena Gomez And Camila Team Up For “999”

Selena Gomez is riding the Spanish language success of her debut EP Revelación by teaming up with Camillo for the track “999.”

“999” is the first collaboration between Gomez and the Columbian singer-songwriter. The pop ballad sees the duo sing croon about love, with lyrics that translate to, “I don’t want to go slow. I know you think of me … If you want to go at 1,000, I’m at 999.”

About Camilo, Selena gushed, “Camilo is a fantastic songwriter and singer who proudly wears his heart on his sleeve which is something we connected on immediately. I couldn’t have been more excited to collaborate with him.”

Likewise, Camilo said, “Working with Selena Gomez is a huge honor. From the beginning, ‘999’ was written with the sound of her voice in mind and would not exist if it were not created dreaming of this collaboration.”

Check out the video for “999” below and make sure to let us know what you think!