Alicia Keys Teases Her Return With “La La”

On Wednesday, Alicia Keys took to Instagram to tease her fans about new music. The artist shared a profile image of herself on the social media site wearing bamboo hoops with the word “queen.” The stunning shot was captioned “New music. Timeless vibes. #LALA 9/9.”

Fans of Keys may have already gotten a preview of the track if they follow her on TikTok. Two days ahead of her Instagram post, Keys released what we think might be a part of the track with the lyrics, “Light the incense/ Not to mention/ Skin like whiskey/ She’s cold like on the rocks.”

Keys’ last full album Alicia, was released last year to critical acclaim. Since then she has expanded her creative ambitions with the announcement of a young adult graphic novel. Girl on Fire follows a 14-year-old with telekinetic powers. It will be published by HarperCollins on March 1st!