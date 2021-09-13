Lana Del Rey Asks For Privacy As She Deactivates Her Social Media Accounts

Lana Del Rey is taking a break from social media to focus on other things. The performer shared the news with her fans on Sunday, recording a video where she said:

“Hi guys, I just wanted to let you know that tomorrow we are going to be deactivating our social media accounts, my social media accounts. That is simply because I have so many interests, and other jobs I’m doing that require privacy and transparency.”

Del Rey, who has an album due out soon, also made sure to let her fans know that even though she’d be leaving social media, she wouldn’t be retiring anytime soon, “I’m still very present and love what I do. I am absolutely here for the music.”

Blue Banisters is scheduled to come out on October 22. Del Rey previously teased the album in May with three singles. As for what comes next in her career, we’ll just have to wait and see.