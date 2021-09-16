Meek Mill Reveals New Album Set for October Release

On Wednesday, Meek Mill revealed the artwork and release date for his fifth full length album, Expensive Pain. To record his first full album since 2018’s CHAMPIONSHIPS, Mill recruited the likes of Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, and Lili Durk to collaborate with him.

There are going to be a lot of expectations around Expensive Pain. CHAMPIONSHIPS was a commercial and critical success, debuting in the top spot on the Billboard album charts and earning a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album.

No pressure, right?

Expensive Pain is set to be released on October 1st. Make sure to stream it as soon as you can and let us know what you think!