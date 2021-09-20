Liam Gallagher Claims “Rock And Roll Isn’t Dead” After Falling Out Of A Helicopter

Liam Gallagher had quite the weekend, first performing at the Isle of Wright music festival before falling out of a helicopter and surviving with just a few scratches and bruises.

One of the founding members of Oasis, Liam tweeted earlier in the weekend after his big performance, “Life is precious let’s make it happen I’m not messing about we only get to do it once I’m coming in a mess I’m going out in style c’mon.”

Gallagher also thanked his fans for showing up and showing out at the show, “Isle of white you were bonkers I love you stay safe and remember it’s not where your from it’s how many coronas you can have while eating mushy peas.”

Of course, the big news came shortly after, when the rocker shared a picture of his bruised and battered face on social media. Leaving the show, he revealed he fell out of a helicopter and joked that he found the artwork for his next album cover while adding, “all good who said RnR is dead Keith moon eat your drum skin out.”