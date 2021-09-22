Pitch Perfect Finds New Life On Peacock, But Is The Gang Getting Back Together?

The Pitch Perfect franchise has found new life on the small screen thanks to streaming service Peacock. The series of films will be continued as a streaming show, with star Adam Levine headlining and Elizabeth Banks producing.

Unlike the movies, the new TV show won’t follow an all-female a capella group. Instead, the plot will see Levine’s character head to Germany to revive his music career after an old song of his becomes a hit overseas.

Devine will help run the show behind the scenes, serving as one of three showrunners alongside Megan Amram and Scott Neimeyer.

Susan Rover, chairman of entertainment content and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming beamed, “When we saw the opportunity to create a series for Pitch Perfect with Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Paul Brooks plus more earworm classics for super fans to enjoy, we jumped at it. And to top it off, we are so fortunate that Adam Devine is headlining the series and bringing fans the quirky, laugh-out-loud sensibility they loved in the film franchise.”