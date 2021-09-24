Beyonce Reflects On Turning 40, “I’ve made it to the other side of my sacrifice”

Earlier this month, Beyonce turned 40, a milestone that has made her reflect on her life, career, and maturation as a human and an artist. On social media, she wrote, “There’s a freedom and liberation knowing that I’ve made it to the other side of my sacrifice. I’m finally giving myself permission to enjoy the seeds I’ve worked so hard to plant my whole life.”

The most important lesson Beyonce wrote she has learned is how fragile life really is and how important it can be “to stop and smell the roses during the good times. I thought I knew that at 21 or 30…but I didn’t. The more mature I become, the more I understand and the deeper my joy grows.”

The entertainer, influencer, and businesswoman also rightly affirmed that there is nothing wrong with getting older, telling her critics, “Whoever tried to condition women to feel that we are supposed to feel old or unhappy when we turn 40 got it ALL THE WAY F’d UP.”

Happy belated birthday, Beyonce! We wish you nothing but even more wild success in the future!