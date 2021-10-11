Ariana Grande Wants You To Get Better, Gives Away $5 Million For World Mental Health Day

It seems like today mental health is more important than ever. Sadly, many of the people who need mental health treatment can’t afford it. That’s where Ariana Grande is hoping to step in and make a difference. The performer announced on Sunday that she was partnering with Better Help to donate up to $5 million in free therapy:

“I acknowledge that there are very real barriers when it comes to accessing mental health resources, and while this is only one small gesture (and a much larger systemic problem remains) I wanted to do this again with @betterhelp in hopes of bringing access to a few more people and perhaps inspiring a few of you to try something new and prioritize your own healing.”

This is Grande’s second pledge to the online therapy provider. In June she first paired up with Better Help to provide $1 million in free therapy.