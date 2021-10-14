Coldplay’s Next Tour Will Be Powered By Renewable Resources

After choosing not to go on tour in support of their album Everyday Life, Coldplay has announced that their new album, Music of the Spheres, will receive road support in 2022. Even more, the band revealed that the tour would be run almost entirely on renewable energy.

Coldplay recently pledged to cut their tour emissions by 50 percent, trying to create a new roadmap for sustainability. That model includes live shows run 100 percent on sustainable sources.

The band has made the changes to how they’ll travel and perform because they are, “very conscious that the planet is facing a climate crisis. So we’ve spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour’s potential to push things forward. We won’t get everything right, but we’re committed to doing everything we can and sharing what we learn.”