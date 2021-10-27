Elvis Costello Announces His Sixth Album Since 2020

You read that right, since 2020, October of 2020 to be exact, Elvis Costello has released five albums. And now he’s announced a sixth, The Boy Named If, which will be released on January 14th.

The new album will feature 13 tracks recorded with Costello’s band The Imposters. The record is described by the performer as a collection of, “urgent, immediate songs with bright melodies, guitar solos that sting and a quick step to the rhythm.”

In a press release, Costello went further into the meaning of the album title, “IF, is a nickname for your imaginary friend; your secret self, the one who knows everything you deny, the one you blame for the shattered crockery and the hearts you break, even your own. You can hear more about this Boy in a song of the same name.”

Listen to lead single “Magnificent Hurt” below and let us know what you think!