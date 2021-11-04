And Just Like That, Jay-Z Deletes His Instagram

If it feels like it was just the other day that Jay-Z started up his own Instagram account… that’s because it was. And as quickly as Hova giveth, he taketh away. If you try and visit his page today, you’ll be met with the message, “Sorry, this page isn’t available.”

Then again, Jay-Z opening his own Instagram account was probably just a publicity stunt from the get-go. The rapper and businessman is a producer on the new Netflix western The Harder They Fall, and all he posted on his social media page was a poster for the project.

As soon as the movie dropped on the streamer, Jay-Z deleted his account. He had amassed 800,000 followers in that short time.

Hova previously flirted with Instagram in 2015, opening an account before promptly closing it. Will he ever create a permanent Instagram account for himself???