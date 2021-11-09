It Turns Out Lance Bass And Britney Spears Are Related!

Let’s take a trip back in time to when *NSYNC and Britney Spears were two of the biggest musical acts in the world. Their lives were intertwined, and the whole time Lance Bass felt like Spears was his little sister.

Fast forward to 2021, and it turns out the duo are related – as cousins! Lance found out the news on 2 Lies and a Leaf, a YouTube series from Ancestry. Bass shared:

“I wanted to be related to the queen [of England] but now I’m related to the Queen of Pop. That is so crazy, though, because I feel like she’s my little sister, and this whole time she’s been my little cousin.”

Are you surprised that Lance Bass and Britney Spears are family?