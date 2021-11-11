Avril Lavigne Revives Her Punk Roots On “Bite Me”

Two years away felt like too long for Avril Lavigne. On Wednesday, she released her new single, “Bite Me,” a scintillating return to her pop-punk roots. The track doesn’t feature the teenage love angst of “Sk8er Boi,” though. This time the anger has the fire of a heart broken multiple times, but also one that refuses to fold.

On Instagram, Lavigne wrote, “I’m so f—ing excited to be releasing new music. I had so much fun making this record. This is just a taste of what’s to come.”

Driven with heavy guitar and pounding drums, Lavigne declares in the chorus, “I gave you one chance/ You don’t get it twice/ And we’ll be together never/ So baby you can bite me,” she sings on the chorus.”

The punk rock revival won’t stop with “Bite Me.” Lavigne revealed on a radio appearance that fans can expect a fast-paced, rock-driven album, “It’s the most alternative record front to back that I’ve ever made. I just really didn’t want any ballads, I just wanted rock and roll and pop-punk.”

Listen to “Bite Me” below, and let us know what you think!