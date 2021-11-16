Battle Of The Old Bands: Roger Daltry Of The Who Calls Out The Rolling Stones

The Who and The Rolling Stones apparently don’t like each other very much. Roger Daltrey, lead singer for The Who, at least doesn’t care too much for the Mick Jagger-led band, although he has plenty of love for the man himself.

In an interview with the Coda Collection, Daltrey said:

“The Stones have written some great songs but they are in the blues… You cannot take away the fact that Mick Jagger is still the number one rock and roll showman upfront… you’ve got to take your hat off to him. He’s the number one rock and roll performer.”

He did not share the same love The Rolling Stones, adding:

“If you were outside a pub, and you heard that music coming out of a pub some nights, you’d think, well, ‘That’s a mediocre pub band. No disrespect, but it can be very patchy.”