Jason Sudeikis Gets Back Into Coaching For The Foo Fighters

The Foo Fighters are back with a new single from their album Medicine at Midnight, and they brought Ted Lasso actor Jason Sudeikis along for the ride. The music video for the track “Love Dies Young” features the band’s faces superimposed on a team of swimmers while Sudeikis plays their coach.

The video starts with Sudeikis spotting blonde hair and a blonde mustache, pumping up his team of swimmers in a bad Russian accent. His speech lasts a few minutes before the song kicks in, and it’s absolutely hilarious.

The Foos have been on a tear since releasing Medicine at Midnight and being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and they have no plans to slow down.

Check out the new music video below and let us know what you think!