The Holiday 100 Returns With A Familiar Artist At The Top Spot!

December is here, and with it, Billboard has brought the return of its Holiday 100 chart, letting readers know what the hottest songs this joyous season are. Topping the list in its first week back is none other the the yuletide queen herself, Mariah Carey.

Carey’s track, “All I Want for Christmas is You” has been a holiday staple since it was first released in 1994. Since the chart first launched in 2011, the single has sat firmly at the top 41 times in 51 total weeks.

All I Want for Christmas is You” has ruled for 31 consecutive weeks since 2015. Has there ever been a more powerful holiday ballad?

Other singles to climb to the top of the Holiday 100 mountain include “Mistletoe” by Justin Bieber and “Santa Tell Me” by Ariana Grande.

What Christmas song is your all-time favorite?